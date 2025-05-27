Two BankFive executives receive awards at 13th Annual Women and Allies in Banking Conference

FALL RIVER – Two executives at the Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, which is also known as BankFive, were honored by the Massachusetts Bankers Association at the 13th Annual Women and Allies in Banking Conference in Framingham, Mass., on May 15.

Catherine Dillon, the bank’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, received the Achievement Award, while Christina Johnk, the bank’s senior vice president and chief human resources officer, was named Champion for Women, recognizing their leadership, professionalism and service in the banking industry, according to BankFive.

Dillon manages the bank’s daily operations while spearheading key initiatives that support its long-term strategic goals. Her role encompasses a wide range of functions, including operational efficiency, risk oversight, technology advancement, regulatory compliance, marketing, public relations and brand development.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive the Achievement Award from the Massachusetts Bankers Association,” Dillon said. “This recognition is a reflection of the outstanding team I work alongside every day at BankFive and our shared commitment to community impact and innovation in banking.”

With more than 10 years at BankFive, Dillon has played a central role in shaping the institution’s strategic direction and growth. She has held several key executive positions, including senior vice president of marketing, sales and business development, and most recently executive vice president and chief growth officer, in which she led initiatives focused on innovation, customer engagement and market expansion.

Before joining BankFive, Dillon held senior leadership roles at major financial institutions such as Fidelity Cooperative Bank, Citizens Bank and Santander Bank.

Meanwhile, Johnk oversees the full spectrum of human resources operations, guiding key functions such as talent acquisition, performance management, employee engagement, leadership development and succession planning. With more than 25 years of human resources leadership experience, her career includes senior roles at major organizations such as CVS Health Corp.’s MinuteClinic and Care New England Health System, according to BankFive.

“Being named Champion of Women is deeply meaningful to me,” Johnk said. “At BankFive, empowering women and fostering an inclusive workplace culture is a priority I’m passionate about. I’m proud to be part of an organization that values equity, opportunity and leadership at every level.”

BankFive is a $1.8 billion mutual bank headquartered in Fall River with 18 locations serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.