Two-story home sells for $1.35M in Cumberland’s highest residential sale of 2025

CUMBERLAND – A brick-front colonial at the end of a cul-de-sac recently sold for $1.35 million, making it the highest-selling home of the year in the town so far, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 33 Susan Drive home contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Part of the Millers Brook Estates development, close to the town’s Monastery neighborhood, the 5,300-square-foot home contains a two-story foyer with hardwood floors and millwork features, according to Residential Properties, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service to deem this transaction the highest-selling Cumberland home of 2025 and the sixth-highest selling home in the community ever recorded.

The two-story home’s sitting room features panel walls, and the living room opens to the dining room, which is next to the kitchen and its 10-foot center island, Thermador appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, a large bar and refrigerator drawers, Residential Properties said. The kitchen also features a coffered ceiling.

- Advertisement -

The kitchen opens into the breakfast room, next to a large great room with high ceilings, according to Residential Properties.

The home comes with a primary bedroom with high ceilings, double walk-in closets and a spa-like marble bath, the real estate firm said.

The property also includes a lower-level movie theater and a three-car garage.

The home was most recently valued by Cumberland assessors in 2024 as being worth $920,900, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 1.65 acres of land was valued at $193,000.

Residential Properties sales associates Jim DeRentis and Derek Simpson represented the seller as co-listing agents in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Nancy Casimiro, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Lauren Waterson and Christopher Waterson, of Cumberland, and it was purchased by VJA Exchange LLC, a limited liability company based in North Smithfield.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.