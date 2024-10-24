Two-story office building in East Providence sells for $3.4M

EAST PROVIDENCE – A 23,944-square-foot office building in the Riverside area of the town recently sold for $3.4 million, according to public records.

The brick office building at 10 Hemingway Drive was sold by 10 Hemingway Drive LLC, which is a limited liability company based in Woburn, Mass., according to the quitclaim deed.

The office building was purchased by Rhode Island Inter – Local Risk Management Trust Inc., according to the deed. The company is based in East Providence at 401 Wampanoag Trail, headed by its president, Ian Ridlon, and director, Andrew Nota, according to corporate filings kept online by the R.I. Department of State.

The company’s website states that the member-owned company dates back to 1986, providing local municipalities, school districts and special-purpose districts with insurance policies, risk management services, safety trainings and loss-prevention programs.

- Advertisement -

The trust’s membership includes 35 municipalities, 34 schools and 65 special-purpose districts, according to the website. The company provided 208 trainings to 2,554 attendees in 2023 and 2024, according to the website.

The office building is the home for several tenants, including ESS Group Inc. and Trane Commercial Sales, and additional office space remains available, according to Hayes & Sherry.

The property, which features 54 surface parking spaces, is located off Interstate 195 and Route 114. The building was constructed in 1990 but was renovated recently, Hayes & Sherry said.

The property was most recently valued by East Providence property assessors as being worth a total of $2.29 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $492,700 is attributed to the value of the land making up the 1.67-acre lot.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.