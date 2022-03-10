Two-story, shingle-style home in Middletown sells for $4.35M

MIDDLETOWN – A two-story, shingle-style home in Middletown recently sold for $4.35 million, in one of the biggest residential property sales of the year, according to Lila Delman Compass, the Rhode Island luxury real estate firm that represented the seller.

The home, located at 585 Wolcott Ave., includes four bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The 4,448-square-foot home is located on 0.34 acres of land, according to town property records.

The transaction marks the second-biggest home sale in Middletown this year and third-highest sale in Newport County year to date, according to Lila Delman Compass, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home, known as “Vantage Point,” is located in the Easton’s Beach neighborhood, close to downtown Newport.

The house, built in 2015, was constructed by the Horan Building Co. and designed by A. Tesa Architecture, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The first floor features an open concept floor plan, leading out to the rear deck with southwest-facing water views, the real estate firm said. The first floor also features a gas fireplace, an adjacent dining area, a kitchen equipped with new appliances, a private den, a large mudroom and an attached two-car garage.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite features a large walk-in closet, and there’s a secondary entertainment area with a large water-view deck. The second floor also includes an oversized den and a private balcony.

The fenced-in backyard features a 512-square-foot granite pool.

The property was last assessed by the town in 2020 to be worth $2.87 million, according to public records.

The home was sold by Amy Yasko to Beatriz Smith and Andrew Smith, according to a copy of the warranty deed available online. The buyers were represented by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.