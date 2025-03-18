U.S. Bank named among ‘World’s Most Ethical Companies’ for 11th consecutive year

MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Bank has been named one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” for the 11th consecutive year.

The list, which was announced last week, was compiled by Ethisphere, a global company that focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Ethisphere recognized 137 honorees that span 18 countries. U.S. Bank is one of just four honorees in the banking category and the only U.S.-based bank to be honored for 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bank operates in several states, including Rhode Island, and has mortgage loan officers located in Warwick and West Warwick.

The listed honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 7.8% from January 2020 to January 2025.

“Our employees are focused every day on doing the right thing for our clients, communities and shareholders,” said Andy Cecere, U.S. Bank chairman and CEO. “Their efforts and their commitment to integrity earned this honor, and I am proud of what we have accomplished as an organization.”

Ethisphere’s “World’s Most Ethical Companies” assessment requires companies to provide more than 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; governance practices; ethics and compliance program; and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year’s group of applicants, the bank said. The process helps to codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

“Congratulations to U.S. Bank for achieving recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s executive chair and chief strategy officer. “Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business – employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.