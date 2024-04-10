Higher gas and rents keep U.S. inflation elevated, likely delaying Fed rate cuts

Updated at 9:42 a.m.

By
-
APPLE IPADS are displayed in a Costco warehouse Sunday in Sheridan, Colo. Consumer price increases remained high last month, boosted by gas, rents, and car insurance, the government said Wednesday in a report that will likely give pause to the Federal Reserve as it weighs when and by how much to cut interest rates this year. /ASSOCIATED PRESS/DAVID ZALUBOWSKI

WASHINGTON (AP) – Consumer inflation remained persistently high last month, boosted by gas, rents, auto insurance and other items, the government said Wednesday in a report that will likely give pause to the Federal Reserve as it weighs when and by how much to cut interest rates this year. Prices outside the volatile food and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display