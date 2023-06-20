U.S. Naval War College names Garvin new president

NEWPORT – There will be new leadership incoming this week at the U.S. Naval War College.

The U.S. Navy announced June 8 that Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin will become the next president of the naval war college after he was relieved as commander of the Naval Education and Training Command during a ceremony held at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. Garvin will succeed Rear Adm. Shoshana S. Chatfield, who has led the war college since 2019.

According to the Navy, Garvin served as the 22nd commander of Navy Recruiting Command and also served as an aviation pilot as part of his services. In 2020, Garvin became the Naval Education and Training Command’s 20th commander, the Navy said.

Garvin’s military decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal and various personal, unit and campaign decorations. Now, Garvin will lead the war college that provides military education, conducts naval research and analysis and helps strengthen military partnerships around the world.

