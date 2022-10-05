U.S. Navy Seal veteran will lead participants to ‘The Journey to Elite’ during October business forum

U.S. Navy Seal veteran Scott Daly will lead participants to “The Journey to Elite” during the 21st Century Business Forum on Oct. 12

Daly since 2002 he has served as an operator, a Chief Petty Officer, a Master Training Specialist, and currently serves as the Officer In Charge of Naval Special Warfare Detachment Ohio.

He is a graduate of Ohio State University. In addition to operating on active SEAL teams, Scott spent years training junior officers and enlisted SEALs how to perform at elite levels physically, emotionally, and tactically in the world’s most demanding environments

Daly’s military experience allowed him to coach and train people in more than 15 countries on five different continents. Before joining the Navy after 9/11, he was a highly successful district sales manager with a Fortune 500 company.

Through his military and professional experience, Scott shares a unique perspective on Focus 3’s system.

With passion, he conveys the value of critical decision-making and a systematic approach to leadership, culture, and behavior, for the ultimate purpose of producing exceptional results.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead.

It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

Registration is free; sign up here.