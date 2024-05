Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s capital city ranks No. 117 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-25 Best Places to Live list that released on Tuesday. The report ranked the 150 most-populated metro areas in the U.S. Rankings were evaluated using data from sources that include the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau,

The report ranked the 150 most-populated metro areas in the U.S. Rankings were evaluated using data from sources that include the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. News’ own internal resources. This year, the data was categorized into four indexes: quality of life, job market, value and desirability

with metro area receiving three scores: quality of life, value and overall.

Providence had an overall rating of 5.8 out of 10, scoring 6.9 for quality of life, 6.2 and 5 for value.

The city ranked No. 86 in the 2023-24 and was No. 105 in the publication's 2022-23 list.

The report touted the Rhode Island state capital as “a culturally diverse metro area home to young professionals and artists, characterized by a quaint New England vibe.”

“The city has a budding economy fueled by the health care, education, tourism and financial sectors,” the report stated. “Over the past several decades, Providence has undergone a dramatic facelift following a period of industrial decline. Providence’s renaissance is now evident throughout the metro area, from the carefully restored urban landscape of downtown to the hip coffee shops and thriving community gardens of the trendy West End … Close-knit communities in the metro area’s various neighborhoods – whether it’s the artsy 20- and 30-somethings of the West Side, the families of the East Side or the students on College Hill – are just some of many reasons folks find it easy to call Providence home.”

Naples, Fla., is the best place to live according to the report. That city scored 6.8 for quality of life and 6 for value for an overall score of 7.1.

Boise, Idaho was second followed by Colorado Springs, Col., Greenville, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C.

San Juan, Puerto Rico, was ranked the worst place to live in the U.S. for the third consecutive year. The U.S. island territory's capital had an overall rating of 4.6, scoring 6.2 for quality of life and 3.9 for value.

Detroit was the second-worst place to live in the U.S., according to the report, below Hartford, Conn., New Haven, Conn., Flint, Mich., and Trenton, N.J.

Of the remaining New England metro areas on the list, Portland, Maine ranked No. 38, Boston ranked No. 88, Manchester N.H., ranked No. 103, Worcester, Mass., ranked No. 136 and Springfield, Mass., ranked No. 138.