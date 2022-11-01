U.S. News: Providence metro area 47th best place to retire in nation

PROVIDENCE – The capital city metro area, including Warwick and New Bedford, Mass., ranks 47th on U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 list of best places to retire released Tuesday.

The report ranked the 150 most populated metro areas in the U.S., including Puerto Rico. Rankings were based on scores calculated for each metro area on how well they met Americans’ expectations for retirement, including housing affordability and health care.

Providence had an overall rating of 6.9 out of 10, scoring 6.3 for housing affordability and 7.2 for health care. Its ranking is a significant improvement from last year, when it ranked 72nd on the annual list.

This year’s report touts the Rhode Island capital as “a culturally diverse metro area home to young professionals and artists, characterized by a quaint New England vibe.”

- Advertisement -

“The city has a budding economy fueled by the health care, education, tourism and financial sectors,” the report stated. “Over the past several decades, Providence has undergone a dramatic facelift following a period of industrial decline. Providence’s renaissance is now evident throughout the metro area, from the carefully restored urban landscape of downtown to the hip coffee shops and thriving community gardens of the trendy West End … Close-knit communities in the metro area’s various neighborhoods – whether it’s the artsy 20- and 30-somethings of the West Side, the families of the East Side or the students on College Hill – are just some of many reasons folks find it easy to call Providence home.”

Lancaster, Penn., was ranked the best place to retire in the U.S. with an overall rating of 7.2. The Pennsylvania city’s metro area scored 6.4 for housing affordability and 8.3 for health care.

Harrisburg, Penn., was ranked second, Pensacola, Fla., was third, Tampa, Fla. was fourth, and York, Penn., was fifth.

San Jose, Calif., was ranked the worst place to retire in the U.S. The metro that includes the northern California city posted an overall score of 5.5 with a 0.6 score for housing affordability and 5.4 for health care.

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Santa Rosa, Calif., Stockton, Calif., and Vellejo and Fairfield, Calif., rounded out the bottom five.

Of the remaining New England metro areas ranked, Manchester, N.H., was 18th; Springfield, Mass., was 32nd; Worcester, Mass., was 33rd; Portland, Maine was 37th; Hartford, Conn., was 66th; New Haven, Conn., was 70th and Boston was 76th.

The full rankings can be seen here.