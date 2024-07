Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital is once again tops in the Ocean State, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2205 Best Hospital report released Tuesday.

For the fifth year in a row, the publication ranked The Miriam as the top hospital in both Rhode Island and the Providence metro area, which includes Pawtucket, New Bedford and Fall River.

For the second straight year, U.S. News did not rank best-overall hospitals in the nation. Instead, it listed an unranked honor roll of 29 hospitals that excelled across multiple areas of care that included only two New England facilities, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, both in Boston. The reason for the change is researchers discovered patients cared most about finding the highest-quality care in their region in the specialty, procedure or condition.

“Choosing the right hospital to match your needs shouldn't be a guessing game,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The 2024-2025 edition of Best Hospitals provides patients and their families clear, data-driven insights on hospital performance and empowers Americans to choose the facility best-suited to their specific health care needs.”

The Miriam, located at 164 Summit Ave. in Providence, was recognized as “high performing” for 12 types of adult procedures and conditions, according to U.S. News, including c

olon cancer surgery [listed under both procedures and conditions related to center and procedures and conditions related to gastroenterology and GI surgery], prostate cancer surgery [listed under both procedures and conditions related to center and procedures and conditions related to urology], heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, back surgery, stroke, hip replacement, knee replacement, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pneumonia.

The 35th annual rankings were based on a multifaceted comparison of more than 5,000 hospitals nationwide in more than 30 medical and surgical services.

in more than 30 medical and surgical services.

Among the Rhode Island hospitals listed, Kent Hospital at 455 Toll Gate Road in Warwick, earned high-performing distinctions in heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Landmark Medical Center, at 115 Cass Ave. in Woonsocket, earned a high-performing mark in heart attack.

Rhode Island Hospital, at 593 Eddy St. in Providence, earned high performing in lung cancer surgery and aortic valve surgery.

South County Hospital at 100 Kenyon Ave. in Wakefield, earned two high-performing distinctions in hip replacement and knee replacement.

Women and Infants Hospital at 101 Dudley St., earned a high-performing distinction in gynecological cancer surgery.

In Massachusetts, Southcoast Hospitals Group – a system of three partner hospitals, including St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River and Tobey Hospital in Wareham, Mass., earned high performing in five adult procedures and conditions: colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart-bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.