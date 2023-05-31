U.S. News: Roger Williams Park Zoo among Top 26 in nation

PROVIDENCE – Roger Williams Park Zoo, the third-oldest zoo in the country, was named one of the 26 best in the nation by U.S. News and World Report Wednesday.

To determine the best zoos, the editors at U.S. News and World Report used an extensive research process.

Each of the named destinations receive favorable traveler reviews on multiple websites, are accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums – an organization focused on the well-being and care of animals – and have been evaluated by experienced veterinarians and animal care specialists.

Each zoo was listed in no specific order. Rachel Wood, a staff writer at U.S. News and World Report who wrote the list said numerical rankings are not given to top pick articles per editorial policy.

Roger Williams Park Zoo has more than 100 animal species on 40 acres of woodlands at 1000 Elmwood Ave. The zoo features a Komodo dragon, red pandas, snow leopards and African elephants.

Wood said in her story, “Since opening in 1872, [Roger Williams Park Zoo] has become one of the top things to do in Providence. This institution also plays a key role in regional conservation efforts, especially the breeding and reintroduction of local threatened animal species like the New England cottontail rabbit.”

Lou Perrotti, director of conservation at Roger Williams Park Zoo, told U.S. World News and Report that, “While as a society we all do not always see the value of insects, rodents, amphibians and reptiles – they all have a purpose. Our endeavors saving the American burying beetle, repopulating the timber rattlesnake in Massachusetts, and reintroducing the New England cottontail rabbit all have a profound effect not just on Rhode Island and New England but globally.”

In November, Rhode Island voters approved $50 million in borrowing that would be split among nine uses, including $12 million to fund a new education center and an event pavilion at Roger Williams Park Zoo. The zoo has operated its education center out of a 30-year-old building and has not had an event pavilion.

Zoo Executive Director Stacey Johnson says the center and pavilion are needed to match the growing demand for programming and overall attendance. The new facilities would also support programs such as the popular zoo camp, a zoo management course run in partnership with URI, and community outreach efforts.

“The zoo has about a $75 million annual economic impact on the state, so it can only grow as we develop our programs more and reach a wider audience,” Johnson said.

Other zoos named to the Top 26 include Bronx Zoo in New York City, San Diego Zoo, San Diego, Calif., and Zoo Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga.

(Update: Comment from U.S. World News and Report added in fourth paragraph)