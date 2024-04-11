U.S. producer prices rose 2.1% from last year, most since April, as inflation proves hard to shake

A MAN WALKS past a tanker at a Chevron gas station in San Francisco. U.S. producer prices rose rose in March from a year earlier at the fastest pace in nearly a year, but the gain was less than economists expected. And wholesale inflation eased on a month to month basis. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/ JEFF CHIU

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. producer prices rose in March from a year earlier at the fastest pace in nearly a year, but the gain was less than economists expected. And wholesale inflation eased on a month to month basis. The Labor Department said Thursday that its producer price index — which measures inflationary pressure before

