U.S. Supreme Court declines to review constitutionality of R.I. election law

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Supreme Court Monday denied a petition seeking a review of the constitutionality of Rhode Island’s election finance law that requires enhanced disclosure of donors making significant independent expenditures to nonpartisan, issue-advocacy groups.

According to state law, individuals who donate more than $1,000 to nonpartisan, issue-advocacy groups must disclose publicly to the R.I. Board of Elections their street address, occupation, employer and donation amount if the advocacy groups engage in such activity at certain times during the year. Individuals must also disclose their support or opposition to a candidate or referendum and organizations.

The Providence-based The Gaspee Project Inc. and the Illinois Opportunity Project allege that the law limits free speech and privacy rights, and puts the donors at risk of facing “harassment, career damage and even death threats for engaging and expressing their views in a public square.”

“Plaintiffs reasonably fear that their members, supporters, and leaders may also encounter similar reprisals from certain activists if their association with plaintiffs is made public,” the lawsuit reads. The plaintiffs also allege that the donor disclosures will lead to declines in membership and fundraising, “impacting their organizations’ bottom lines and ability to carry out their missions.”

The Supreme Court decision lets stand a First Circuit Court ruling on Sept. 14, 2021, affirming the constitutionality of the law.

“State campaign and election finance laws exist for a reason: to inform Rhode Islanders of the sources of financial support, directly or indirectly, for candidates for public office,” said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. “Such information is critical to voters evaluating the messaging they are subjected to by those spending significant sums of money to influence their decisions. An informed electorate is integral to our democracy, and the court’s action sends a strong message in support of that principle.”