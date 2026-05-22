U.S. trade policy fails to make us great again

By
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Dakota Watjen
Dakota Watjen

New England was built on the revolutionary spirit. When the British decided to impose unfair taxes and regulations on the goods that the colonies could consume – goods ranging from tea, stamps and everyday commodities such as sugar and textiles – our forefathers did not tolerate it. The British Empire forced them into a captive

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