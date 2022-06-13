UGI partners with video platform to find best candidates for IBD clinical trials

PROVIDENCE – In an effort to identify the best candidates for inflammatory bowel disease clinical trials, University Gastroenterology LLC is partnering with a video platform that uses artificial intelligence and video data to pinpoint well-suited patients.

The Virgo platform, operated by the California-based Virgo Surgical Video Solutions, will record endoscopic procedures performed by UGI physicians and analyze the videos to find patients who meet the often complex criteria for clinical trials within Virgo’s network of pharmaceutical trial sponsors.

“This is a really big deal in many ways. This technology combines artificial intelligence, cloud storage, image management and video recall,” said Dr. Paul Akerman, a UGI gastroenterologist. “The technology will allow us to better interpret what we see in real time and help to best guide appropriate care with new patient-specific therapies and help guide future decisions due to full video recall and ability to share the video with colleagues and consultants.”

The platform could significantly streamline the way patients are recruited for clinical trials, said Ian Strug, Virgo co-founder and chief customer officer.

“After getting to know the UGI team, we’re confident their expertise in clinical research and patient care will assist us as we continue to develop novel solutions for age-old problems in endoscopy,” Strug said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.