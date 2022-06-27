UGI, UEG, Cooley partner to donate $2,500 to Rhode Island Free Clinic

PROVIDENCE – A partnership between University Gastroenterology LLC, University Endoscopy Group and Ed Cooley, coach of the men’s basketball team at Providence College, has resulted in a $2,500 donation to the Rhode Island Free Clinic.

The donation was made by UGI and UEG on behalf of Providence College Athletics in exchange for Cooley’s participation in a colorectal cancer screening public awareness campaign. Throughout March, which is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Cooley appeared in a video and other materials urging Rhode Islanders age 45 and over to be screened for the disease.

Representatives from the groups met last week for a check presentation at Providence College.

“Rhode Island Free Clinic provides phenomenal, outstanding medical care to members of our community who may not otherwise be able to afford access to health care. So, when Providence College left it up to us to select a charity, the choice was obvious,” said Dr. Eric Newton, a partner at University Gastroenterology.

- Advertisement -

Relying on volunteers, donations and partners, the clinic provides a wide range of care to low-income adults. For two decades, UGI and UEG have provided free gastrointestinal care for patients at the clinic.

“We’re extremely grateful for this donation because it goes directly to patient care. In fact, 95% of our entire budget goes to patient care,” said Marvin Ronning, Rhode Island Free Clinic’s deputy director. “People’s investment – whether time or financial – makes a real difference in the lives of people who need it.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.