UMass Dartmouth Academic Resource Center receives $2.4M grant

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s Academic Resource Center has received a five-year, $2.4 million TRIO grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the university announced on Tuesday.

The grant will be used to provide support to eligible students of underrepresented populations, as well as students that identify as first-generation, low-income or disabled, including those enrolled in business courses, STEM-specific programs and eligible students who are Pell Grant recipients.

“The Academic Resource Center strives to provide excellent tutorial and academic support services, including academic counseling, advising and tutoring, to students enrolled at UMass Dartmouth,” said Carol Spencer-Monteiro, assistant vice chancellor for student success at UMass Dartmouth.

UMass Dartmouth’s ARC earned a perfect score in the current grant competition, the university noted.

- Advertisement -

The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal TRIO Programs, which are outreach and student-services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.