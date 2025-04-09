UMass Dartmouth Police Department awarded $105K grant for crisis response training

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth on March 17 announced that its police department received a $105,000 Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program grant.

The funding, from the Mass. Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research, will be used by UMass Dartmouth police to advance officer training in crisis response, the university said.

Additionally, UMass Dartmouth says the training will also focus on de-escalation by implementing the Street Smarts Virtual Reality system.

The system, according to the university, provides realistic simulations of crisis situations, allowing officers to refine their responses in a controlled environment. This training method will enhance officers’ ability to prioritize safety, UMass Dartmouth said, as well as minimize the need for force and strengthen relationships with the community.

“The UMass Dartmouth Police Department is committed to equipping our officers with the skills necessary to effectively manage situations involving individuals experiencing mental health or addiction crises,” UMass Dartmouth Police Chief John Souza said in a statement.

