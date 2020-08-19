UMass Dartmouth postpones 2020 commencement to next year

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth announced Aug. 12 that it is postponing its in-person 2020 commencement ceremony until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

UMass Dartmouth initially delayed its ceremony, originally scheduled for May 2020, until Oct. 9-10. However, the pandemic and concerns about increased virus spread in the state prompted the university to push back the in-person ceremony to next year.

The university said it is “committed” to holding an in-person ceremony “when the events can be held safely per all federal and state guidelines and protocols.”

“You finished your UMassD career under difficult circumstances, and you did so with grace, creativity and passion. I commend you and look forward to a time when we call all to celebrate together,” said UMass Dartmouth acting Chancellor Mark Preble in a statement.

