UMass Dartmouth receives additional $43M to upgrade Liberal Arts Building

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth is receiving an additional $43 million from the Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to continue upgrading the campus’ Liberal Arts Building.

The university announced Friday the additional funding, which brings the total funding the modernize one of UMass Dartmouth’s main academic buildings to $73 million. The university back in April received $30 million from the commonwealth for the project.

The renovation project, UMass Dartmouth said, will enhance classrooms, labs, office spaces and student meeting spaces. There will also be new HVAC systems, significant upgrades in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a new roof and new mechanical cooling upgrades to make the building more energy efficient, the university said.

UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark A. Fuller said Friday in a statement that the $73 million the university received is the single-largest investment UMass Dartmouth has ever received. He said it will enable the university to provide students the needed learning spaces to “pursue their ambitions.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.