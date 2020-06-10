UMass Dartmouth, Salve partner to offer pathway to data science degrees

DARTMOUTH – University of Massachusetts Dartmouth is partnering with Salve Regina University to create a pathway to earn a bachelor’s degree in math from the Newport-based private university and a master’s in data science from UMass Dartmouth together in five years.

The 3+2 BA/MS in mathematics and data science program will allow Salve students to earn their math degrees in three years, while spending the final two years at UMass Dartmouth to earn the data science master’s degree. UMass Dartmouth said students earning the bachelor’s degree will also earn a minor in data analytics. The program is immediately available to students.

UMass Dartmouth said that the National Academy of Sciences predicts that most jobs will likely require some basic data science skills by 2040 and “millions” of new jobs will become available to skilled data scientists.

“This is an emerging field that is impacting nearly all academic disciplines and industries,” said Scott Field, assistant professor of mathematics at UMass Dartmouth, in a statement. “Fields such as health care, marine sciences, business management and political science – to name a few – are increasingly using data in more sophisticated ways to drive inquiry and decision-making.”

