UMass Dartmouth studio arts programming moving out of Star Store building

NEW BEDFORD – Citing that funding from the commonwealth has ceased, the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth will immediately move its studio arts programs out of the Star Store building on Purchase Street after utilizing space in the building for more than two decades.

UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark A. Fuller in a letter to the community said the commonwealth helped fund the extension of the university’s lease within the building since 2021. However, the commonwealth’s “many pressing needs” within the state budget could not accommodate additional funds for UMass Dartmouth to remain in the Star Store building, Fuller said.

Additionally, Fuller said recent legislation passed by the commonwealth prevents UMass Dartmouth from maintaining the building in any way. He said the maintenance needs within the building are “very significant.”

Fuller said UMass Dartmouth Interim Provost Ram Bala is working with Lawrence Jenkens, dean of the university’s College of Visual & Performing Arts, to make sure that the 24 classroom activities involving 116 students will be relocated to appropriate facilities for the fall semester.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.