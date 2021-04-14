UMass Dartmouth to freeze tuition for 2021-22 academic year

BOSTON – The University of Massachusetts announced Wednesday that its board of trustees approved President Marty Meehan’s proposal to freeze tuition at all four state universities, including at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, for the 2021-22 academic year.

It is the second straight year that UMass Dartmouth, along with UMass Lowell, UMass Amherst and UMass Boston, instituted a tuition freeze, much in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In-state undergraduate and graduate students attending UMass Dartmouth next year will be expected to pay $13,833 and $16,390, respectively. Out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students will pay $29,578 in tuition for next academic year.

In a statement, Meehan said UMass recognizes the challenges students and their families continue to face because of the pandemic and the university is committed to do everything possible to limit the financial burden in addition to offering an education. UMass also set tuition rates earlier this year than usual in order to provide families “some predictability to our students and families during an otherwise unpredictable year,” Meehan said.

UMass Dartmouth Interim Chancellor Mark Fuller said via Twitter Wednesday that the latest tuition freeze is “welcome news that will help even more students make our campus their destination of choice.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.