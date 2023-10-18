UMass Dartmouth to offer accelerated mechanical engineering degree for students from India

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth is extending its global reach through a new partnership that will provide students from India with an accelerated pathway to a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

The initiative, which marks the first time that UMass has collaborated with an international university for a degree offering, will allow students from the N.B.K.R. Institute of Science & Technology in India to complete a master’s program in 12-15 months, compared with the typical 24-month pathway.

The program also includes an option for an industrial and systems engineering degree.

“This agreement will help N.B.K.R.I.S.T. students to not only save time on their education but also to save on a semester’s worth of expenses for the costs of living and health insurance,” said Vijaya Chalivendra, professor of mechanical engineering and director of graduate studies at the UMass Dartmouth College of Engineering.

For UMass Dartmouth, the program, announced earlier this month, presents “a significant milestone for UMass Dartmouth and exemplifies our commitment to enhancing global educational opportunities,” said Jean VanderGheynst, dean of the UMass Dartmouth College of Engineering.

N.B.K.R.I.S.T. students who enroll in the program can apply for the program in spring of their junior year, and if admitted, will take three online master’s courses during their senior year. The students will then move on to the UMass Dartmouth MS program, with the three previous courses counted toward their baccalaureate degree.

To meet program eligibility requirements, students must be majoring in engineering or a related field, and have at least a 3.0 GPA.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.