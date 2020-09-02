UMass Law first-year enrollment up more than 30% for fall

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts School of Law started its new academic year with 146 new students, a 30.4% jump from last year, the law school announced Aug. 19.

The increase in first-year students at UMass Law – which comes as other local colleges are seeing enrollment declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic – resulted in the law school now having 360 students for 2020, a 94% jump from 2016.

UMass Law Dean Eric Mitnick said in a statement that the law school’s growth is because students are looking to pass the bar exam and become employed “without accumulating an inordinate amount of debt,” and the school, he said, delivers on those fronts.

“We are both more affordable and we outperform in bar passage and employment incomes,” Mitnick said.

