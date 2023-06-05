UMass Law names Panarella new dean

DARTMOUTH – A tenured law professor at the University of Montana will head eastward to lead the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth School of Law.

UMass Law announced Monday that Sam Panarella will become the law school’s new dean on July 18. Panarella will succeed Eric Mitnick, who has been UMass Law’s dean since 2017. UMass Dartmouth spokesperson Ryan Merrill told Providence Business News Mitnick will step down as dean on June 30 to return to being a faculty member.

UMass Law says Panarella, who has taught law at the University of Montana since 2011, specialized in teaching contracts, business transactions and law practice, and has research interests in clean energy, endangered and threatened species and environmental law. There, he also served as associate dean of academic affairs and as director of international programs before becoming the Max Baucus Institute’s executive director. The institute, UMass Law says, is a nonpartisan public policy center focused on creating opportunities for students from rural, tribal, underserved, and under-resourced communities to engage in public service domestically and internationally.

Panarella also at Montana secured more than $5 million from foundations, corporations and individuals to support the institute’s programs, the law school said.

Prior to his time at Montana, Panarella was the CEO and founder of legal consulting firm Crux Consulting LLC. The firm with Fortune 500 companies in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America, UMass Law said.

