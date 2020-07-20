UMass to freeze tuition for upcoming academic year

DARTMOUTH – University of Massachusetts announced Monday that it will freeze in-state undergraduate and graduate tuition across all of its campuses, including the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, for the upcoming academic year in response to hardships families are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UMass Dartmouth’s in-state undergraduate tuition for the 2019-20 academic year was $14,358, according to Providence Business News research. It cost in-state graduate students $16,390 to attend the university last year, according to UMass Dartmouth.

By freezing tuition, UMass as a whole is foregoing approximately $18.6 million in revenue for the coming year. The revenue loss, UMass said, is offset in part by ongoing efforts to reduce administrative costs.

“Holding the line on tuition is simply the right thing to do this year as so many students and families are facing stress and uncertainty created by an unprecedented national health emergency and economic downturn,” UMass President Marty Meehan said in a statement. “That means controlling student charges and supporting financial aid so our students are able to pursue their dream of earning a UMass degree.’’

UMass also said students across all its campuses will continue to receive close to $1 billion in federal, state, private and university-funded financial aid during the university’s 2021 fiscal year.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.