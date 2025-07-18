Uncertainty raises stress among foreign students

At Salve Regina University, the Center for Global Education and Fellowships has been preparing to welcome 80 international students to campus in the fall – some of whom are returning students pursuing a four-year degree, while others are new enrollees or attending as part of an exchange ­program. But this year, that figure is less certain as shifting federal policies stoke fear and uncertainty around students’ abilities to travel to Newport on student visas. In March and April, more than 1,800 international students and recent graduates throughout the U.S. had their visas revoked under policies enacted by President Donald Trump. The administration also paused visa interviews and issued a travel ban on 12 countries. Since then, some students and recent graduates affected by revocations have had their visas reinstated. The administration also announced an end to its visa interview pause in June but with increased vetting of applicants’ social media accounts. “It’s a different kind of stress” for international students navigating this changing landscape, said Erin Fitzgerald, director of the Center for Global Education and Fellowships, with some students anxious about their ability to enter or stay in the U.S., while others worry that they or their fellow students – particularly those from countries impacted by travel bans – will feel unwelcome amid the country’s overall political landscape. Following initial reports of visa revocations in the spring, Fitzgerald recalls students approaching her office asking if they should cancel planned travel to their home countries, fearing they wouldn’t be allowed back into the U.S. Others were anxious that they might be targeted in later revocations. “They didn’t have their visa revoked, but they didn’t understand the current situation,” Fitzgerald said. Ultimately, no Salve students or recent graduates were included in the wave of visa revocations. But students at other Rhode Island higher education institutions weren’t so fortunate. Several Ocean State students and recent graduates were among the 1,800-plus throughout the U.S. who experienced visa revocations in the spring. In April, Brown University reported that “one currently enrolled student and a small number of recent graduates” still in the U.S. for training had their visas revoked. Around that same time, one undergraduate student at the Rhode Island School of Design also had a visa revoked, according to RISD President Crystal Williams. Some students, including those attending or who had graduated from Brown, later had their visas restored, the university announced later in April. A spokesperson for RISD did not immediately respond to a PBN inquiry about the status of the undergraduate student who had their visa revoked. But even for those who did not experience a revocation, ongoing policy changes remain a “significant uncertainty and concern” for the university’s international students, said Brown spokesperson Brian E. Clark. “Even as we continue to have limited details, our focus is on providing support directly and individually to international members of our community to the extent we’re able,” Clark said. While institutional support and Rhode Island’s reliably blue political landscape can make Ocean State colleges and universities feel relatively secure to international students, “all of these policies are going to impact our ability to enroll international students and our overall enrollment, and the amount of different perspectives and people of different backgrounds on campus,” Fitzgerald said. “You can imagine if [a student] was accepted somewhere, but then in June finds out that because of this external set of circumstances can’t go, they’re starting to look at backup plans.” That could result in deferring admission to January or deciding to attend a university in another country. And while the resumption of visa interviews is “positive news,” Fitzgerald said, the university remains “very concerned for the ability of our institutions to get students here and get them through the process” in time to begin their studies in the fall, noting that some may still need to defer to a later semester. Kristin Johnson, vice provost for global initiatives at the University of Rhode Island, says the Trump administration’s termination of academic research awards also limits a key funding source for many international students’ studies, particularly those seeking doctoral degrees. Johnson believes that even amid political uncertainty, prospective students will still see value in a U.S. degree, though she also anticipates enrollment declines throughout the U.S. “It takes a lot of courage to study abroad,” Johnson said, “so adding additional uncertainty to whether a student is able to complete their degree or actually arrive is going to make it challenging for individuals, in some cases, to make that ­commitment.” Observers have also warned that policies hostile to international visitors could drive top researchers and students out of the U.S., creating a “brain drain” effect. And while Rhode Island has been a welcoming place for international students, Fitzgerald noted that “there are other nations out there – Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom – that have much more welcoming policies for international students. “And I think we’re already seeing some diversion of students who may have planned on coming to the U.S.,” she said, “not because the student doesn’t value our institutions but because the policies create uncertainty in their lives.”