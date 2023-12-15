Uncle Tony’s Cranston restaurant temporarily closes due to health code violations

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

CRANSTON – One local Uncle Tony’s Pizza and Pasta location closed temporarily after the R.I. Department of Health recently found numerous health code violations with the Oaklawn Avenue location. According to RIDOH’s inspection report, department officials found various rodents and insects, including live and dead cockroaches, and rodent droppings throughout the restaurant. Inspectors, per the…