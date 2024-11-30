Understanding Stroke: Essential Information for Immediate Action

Stroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States, impacting hundreds of thousands of lives each year. It occurs when blood flow to a portion of the brain is reduced or blocked, depriving brain cells of essential oxygen and nutrients. Without quick intervention, brain cells can begin to die within minutes, often with severe consequences. Fortunately, rapid action can greatly reduce the impact of a stroke, and being able to recognize early warning signs can be life-saving.

To shed light on how to spot a stroke and respond quickly, South County Health’s experts—Neurologist Dr. Peter Bellafiore, Dr. Peter Graves, Chief of Emergency Medicine, and Alyssa Marciniak, RN, Director of the Emergency Department—share their guidance on this critical health issue.

Recognizing Stroke: The Importance of Timing

When it comes to stroke care, time is everything. According to Dr. Graves, “The phrase ‘time is brain’ is a key principle in emergency medicine. Every minute counts, and prompt medical care can make a significant difference in limiting brain damage and preserving quality of life.”

The first step in stroke intervention is recognizing its symptoms. A widely used acronym, FAST, makes it easier to remember the most common signs:

F – Face drooping: Does one side of the face droop, or is the person unable to smile?

A – Arm weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms—does one drift downward?

S – Speech difficulty: Is speech slurred or hard to understand? Can they repeat a simple sentence?

T – Time to call 911: If you observe any of these signs, call 911 immediately.

Dr. Bellafiore highlights that although FAST covers the main signs, strokes can vary, so it’s essential to seek help if anything feels off. “People sometimes hesitate, hoping symptoms will subside, but this delay can result in permanent damage,” he says. There are two main types of stroke: ischemic, which accounts for about 85% of all strokes and results from a blood clot, and hemorrhagic, which involves a ruptured blood vessel and often comes with a sudden, intense headache. Immediate medical care is crucial in either case.

What Should You Do If You Suspect a Stroke?

Alyssa Marciniak, RN, emphasizes the importance of calling 911 right away, even if you’re unsure. “EMTs can begin life-saving treatment during transport and will ensure the patient reaches a facility prepared to handle stroke cases, such as South County Health, a Primary Stroke Accreditation Center,” she explains.

Understanding Stroke Risk Factors

Risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, obesity, and lack of physical activity. A family history of stroke or cardiovascular disease also increases risk, though strokes can affect anyone, including young and otherwise healthy individuals.

