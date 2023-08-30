Unemployment in Providence-Warwick area falls to 2.5% in July

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 2.5% in July, a decrease from 3% one month ago and down from 3.6% in July 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in July was 3.8%, the same as a year earlier. The BLS said that unemployment rates were lower in July than a year earlier in 192 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, higher in 176 areas and unchanged in 21.

There were 17,927 people unemployed in the Providence metro area in July, down from 25,337 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 703,126, a decline from 708,267 from one year prior.

In the New Bedford metro area in July, the unemployment rate was 3.8%, an increase from 3.6% one month prior but a decrease from 5.3% in July 2022.

