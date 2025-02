Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 4.3% in December, a decrease from 4.4% in November and up from 3.5% in December 2023, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in December was 3.8%, up from 3.5% a year earlier. The BLS said unemployment rates were higher in December than a year earlier in 266 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, lower in 95 areas and unchanged in 28 areas.

There were 31,187 people unemployed in the Providence-Warwick metro area in December, up from 24,877 the year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 722,336 in December, an increase from 710,356 from the year prior.

In the New Bedford metro area, the unadjusted unemployment rate was 5.2% in December, up from 4.4% in November and 4.9% in December 2023.

There were 4,517 people unemployed in the New Bedford metro area in December, up from 3,671 one year prior. The labor force totaled 86,596 in December, an increase from 83,816 from a year ago.