Unemployment rate in Providence metro falls to 3.9% in September

THE UNADJUSTED unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 3.9% in September, a decrease from 5.3% in August but up from 2.8% in September 2023, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. / PBN FILE PHOTO/PAMELA BHATIA

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 3.9% in September, a decrease from 5.3% in August but up from 2.8% in September 2023, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.  Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in September was 3.9%, up from 3.6% a

