Unemployment rate in Providence metro falls to 3.9% in September

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 3.9% in September, a decrease from 5.3% in August but up from 2.8% in September 2023, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in September was 3.9%, up from 3.6% a year earlier. The BLS said unemployment rates were higher in September than a year earlier in 260 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, lower in 101 areas and unchanged in 28 areas.

There were 28,287 people unemployed in the Providence metro area – which includes all of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass. – in September, up from 20,114 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 727,583 in September, an increase from 711,3256 from a year ago.

In the New Bedford metro area, the unadjusted unemployment rate was 4.5% in September, down from 4.6% in August but up from 4.2% in September 2023.

There were 3,821 people unemployed in the New Bedford metro area in September, up from 3,477 one year prior. The labor force totaled 87,440 in September, an increase from 83,648 from a year ago.