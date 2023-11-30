Unemployment rate in Providence metro rises to 2.8% in October

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 2.8% in October, up from 2.4% in September but a decrease from 3% in October 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in October was 3.6%, up from 3.4% a year earlier. The BLS said that unemployment rates were higher in October than a year earlier in 233 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, lower in 137 areas and unchanged in 29 areas.

There were 19,976 people unemployed in the Providence metro area in October, down from 20,777 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 704,557 in October, a decline from 700,078 one year prior.

In the New Bedford metro area in October, the unemployment rate was 3.4%, same as September but down from 4.6% in October 2022.

There were 2,827 people unemployed in the New Bedford metro area in October, down from 3,822 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 82,942 in October, a decrease from 83,606 one year prior.