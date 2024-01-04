Unemployment rate in Providence metro rises to 3.2% in November

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

There were 22,437 people unemployed in the Providence metro area in November, up from 21,904 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 709,324 in November, an increase from 698,704 one year prior.

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 3.2% in November. That's up from 2.8% in October and from 3.1% in November 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday.In the New Bedford metro area in November, the unemployment rate was 3.8%, up from 3.4% in October but down from 4.8% in November 2022. There were 3,131 people unemployed in the New Bedford metro area in November, down from 3,994 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 83,430 in November, a decrease from 83,778 one year prior.