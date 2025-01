Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 4.4% in November. That's an increase from 4.1% in October and up a full percentage point from 3.4% in November 2023, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in October was 4%, up from 3.5% a year earlier. The BLS said unemployment rates were higher in October than a year earlier in 308 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, lower in 60 areas and unchanged in 21 areas.

There were 31,741 people unemployed in the Providence-Warwick metro area in November, up from 24,230 the year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 721,244 in November, an increase from 714,500 from a year ago.

In the New Bedford metro area, the unadjusted unemployment rate was 4.9% in November, up from 4.6% in October and 3.9% in November 2023.

There were 4,194 people unemployed in the New Bedford metro area in November, up from 3,270 one year prior. The labor force totaled 85,951 in November, an increase from 83,695 from a year ago.