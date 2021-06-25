Unexpected layoff leads Ayotte to pursue her passion for sewing, home decor

By
-
CUSTOM CURTAINS: Gloria Ayotte, owner of custom sewing business Interiors by Glo in Woonsocket, works on curtains for confessionals at Our Savior’s Parish. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
CUSTOM CURTAINS: Gloria Ayotte, owner of custom sewing business Interiors by Glo in Woonsocket, works on curtains for confessionals at Our Savior’s Parish. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Gloria Ayotte had an unexpected layoff last year from her job at a regional bank, one that forced her to think of what she wanted to do with her remaining work years. And she decided what she really wanted to do was what she had done when her children were young and she stayed at…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display