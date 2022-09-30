UNFI acquires 3 grocery stores in Maryland

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. on Friday announced the acquisition of three store locations in Maryland and will renovate two others there.

UNFI opened two Shoppers stores Friday at 4801 Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights, Md., and 5600 The Alameda in Baltimore. The third Shoppers location at 7051 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Landover, Md., will open in November, according to a news release.

“Shoppers has a longstanding relationship with these communities, and we are excited to return to these neighborhoods and support residents with exemplary service and products of the highest quality, including fresh produce, meat, seafood and everyday grocery items,” said Jeff Bleichner, vice president and general manager at Shoppers. “These stores, along with our customer-first improvements at our Silver Hill and Donnell Street locations, reflect our commitment to invest in our communities to improve the health and quality of life of our customers through nutritious and delicious product offerings and friendly and attentive service.”

In addition to the new locations, UNFI is renovating two Shopper stores, one at 5820 Silver Hill Road and the other at 2950 Donnell St. in Forestville, Md. Remodels include updated refrigerated and frozen cases, self-checkout lanes and new signage. Work is expected to be completed in early October.

“Prince George’s County welcomes Shoppers’ reinvestment in our communities and continued commitment to the retail sale of groceries,” said David Iannucci, CEO and president of the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corp. “These reacquired and remodeled stores will help address the challenges faced by many citizens to gain access to quality food and fresh produce alternatives.”

UNFI representatives on Friday did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Maryland transactions.

The Providence-based company earned a profit of $248 million for its fiscal year that ended July 31. Revenue for the year totaled $28.9 billion.