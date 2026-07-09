UNFI again shuffles leadership; adds new CFO

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EFFECTIVE AUG. 3., Matteo Tarditi will serve as president and chief operating officer of United Natural Foods Inc. and Louis Martin will serve as chief commercial officer. Also, Alfred Luchini will join the company and on Aug. 10 take over as chief financial officer. 

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Food Inc. has shuffled its leadership, again.  Effective Aug. 3., Matteo Tarditi, UNFI’s current president and chief financial officer, will continue as president but also now serve as chief operating officer. Alfredo Luchini will join the company and on Aug. 10 and take over as chief financial officer. Louis Martin, the

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