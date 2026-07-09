UNFI again shuffles leadership; adds new CFO

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PROVIDENCE – United Natural Food Inc. has shuffled its leadership, again. Effective Aug. 3., Matteo Tarditi, UNFI’s current president and chief financial officer, will continue as president but also now serve as chief operating officer. Alfredo Luchini will join the company and on Aug. 10 and take over as chief financial officer. Louis Martin, the

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Food Inc. has shuffled its leadership, again.

Erin Horvath was let go after the company reported a $21 million loss in the third quarter. UNFI said at the time it was eliminating Horvath’s position “in an effort to continue to simplify its organizational structure, remove managerial layers and accelerate results.”

Mark Bushway, president of natural, organic, specialty and fresh products and chief supply chain officer, will be leaving the company on Jan. 1. Bushway, will serve as chief supply chain officer and work closely with Tarditi until his departure at the end of the year.

president of natural, organic, specialty and fresh products would be filled were not disclosed

This latest leadership update is designed to align its leadership structure more closely with its strategy, helping the company accelerate capability building, sharpen operational execution and continue strengthening its financial performance, UNFI said in a news release Thursday.

“These moves reflect the strength of our team and our commitment to aligning our leadership structure with the next chapter of UNFI’s value-creation strategy, CEO Sandy Douglas said. “Matteo, Louis, and Alfredo each bring unique capabilities that will help us strengthen execution, create more value for our customers and suppliers and continue building a more effective, efficient, and sustainable UNFI.”

UNFI has made similar leadership moves the last couple of years.

In August 2025, David Best, a former General Mills and Target executive, took over as

United Natural Foods Inc.

’s CEO and president of retail.

In January 2024, UNFI realigned its commercial wholesale organization with the creation of two new divisions. Bushway was named president of natural, organic, specialty and fresh products and remained chief supply chain officer and

Martin was named president of conventional grocery products and UNFI chief commercial officer after serving as president of wholesale

That realignment was part of the company’s three-year plan launched in October 2024 that replaced the “Fuel the Future” strategy set in June 2022. The company said in January the new multiyear plan aimed to add value and improve efficiency and effectiveness for customers and suppliers.

UNFI ended fiscal 2025 last September with a loss of $118 million, following a $112 million deficit the year prior.

UNFI announced on April 10 it was

laying off 443 employees at its warehouse and distribution facility in Wisconsin, according to a WARN notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on March 16.

In November 2024, UNFI announced in a WARN notice with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training that it was

laying off 121 people

at its office in

Lincoln

. In September, two other remote positions were cut at that site.

In the company’s third quarter that ended May 2, UNFI reported a third-quarter profit of $33 million, after posting a $21 million loss a year prior.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $31.1 billion to $31.3 billion.

Effective Aug. 3., Matteo Tarditi, UNFI's current president and chief financial officer, will continue as president but also now serve as chief operating officer. Alfredo Luchini will join the company and on Aug. 10 and take over as chief financial officer. Louis Martin, the company's chief strategy and transformation officer since 2022, will become UNFI's chief commercial officer on Aug. 3 as well. The company's COO position had been open since June 2025 whenLuchini previously served as vice president of finance and chief financial officer for Carrier Climate Solutions Americas, leading the finance operation for an $11 billion business segment of Carrier Global Corporation. Tarditi, Martin, and Luchini will report directly to UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas as members of the company’s senior leadership team.Reasons for Bushway's exit from the company or if his title as. It was also unclear if Martin's role as chief strategy and transformation officer would be replaced either. Representatives from UNFI did not immediately respond to requests for comment. “Throughout Mark’s 23-year career at UNFI, he has strengthened our supply chain and taken great pride in developing strong leaders across our business,” Douglas said. “We thank Mark for his enduring contributions and look forward to continuing our journey to build UNFI’s next-generation supply chain under Matteo’s leadership.”