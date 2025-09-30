UNFI ends fiscal 2025 with $118M loss

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. ended its fiscal year with a loss of $118 million, following a $112 million deficit the company reported a year prior.  The Providence-based company on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.95 per diluted share for the year compared to a loss of $1.89 at the end of fiscal 2024. 

