UNFI ends fiscal 2025 with $118M loss

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. ended its fiscal year with a loss of $118 million, following a $112 million deficit the company reported a year prior. The Providence-based company on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.95 per diluted share for the year compared to a loss of $1.89 at the end of fiscal 2024.

United Natural Foods Inc. ended its fiscal year with a loss of $118 million, following a $112 million deficit the company reported a year prior.

The Providence-based company on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.95 per diluted share for the year compared to a loss of $1.89 at the end of fiscal 2024.

Net sales for the company’s fiscal year, which ended Aug. 2, totaled $31.7 billion, an increase from $30.9 billion one year prior.

“In fiscal 2025, we continued to enhance our value proposition and delivered above-industry sales growth, while improving our effectiveness and efficiency. This drove higher free cash flow and further strengthened our financial position,” said UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas.

UNFI's net fourth quarter loss grew to $87 million compared to the $37 million deficit reported a year ago

. Its loss per diluted share increased to $1.43 compared to 63 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue for the quarter was $7.7 billion, down from $8.1 billion reported a year ago.

The company has yet to disclose how the cyberattack on June 5 has affected its bottom line.

Although the systems were restored on June 27, UNFI announced on July 18 that it expects to lose $350 million in net sales due to the incident and revised its full-year outlook to between $31.6 billion and $31.8 billion in sales, 2% less than previously forecasted.

UNFI has yet to disclose who was responsible for the cyberattack.

“UNFI delivered a solid fourth quarter as we effectively navigated the cyber incident in collaboration with our customers and suppliers,” Douglas said. “In fiscal 2026, we’re focused on accelerating our momentum by building on UNFI’s unique ability to provide innovative products, programs, services and well-scaled supply chain solutions that help our customers and suppliers grow profitably. We’re increasingly confident in our strategy and our path forward to generate sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value.”

On Sept. 11, UNFI announced plans to

lay off two more employees who report to its offices in Lincoln.

The two latest cuts were in addition to the 121 layoffs the company announced in November 2024 and 20 that were listed in March, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, sent to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training on Sept. 11.

In March 2024, UNFI announced its plans to “cease operations” in Lincoln once the layoffs are complete.

UNFI has been operating a “shared services” center at 1 Albion Road in Lincoln since 2017, when it signed a lease to occupy the former facilities of the penmaker A.T. Cross. At the time, UNFI said it would hire up to 150 people at the Lincoln office and sought tax credits from the state.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $31.6 billion to $32 billion. Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.