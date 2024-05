Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. has extended its wholesale distribution relationship with Whole Foods Market until May 2032, the company announced Wednesday. A significant portion of Providence-based UNFI’s revenue comes through its distribution deal with Whole Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc. On March 6, UNFI reported sales to “supernatural” stores, including Whole

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. has extended its wholesale distribution relationship with Whole Foods Market until May 2032, the company announced Wednesday.

A significant portion of Providence-based UNFI’s revenue comes through its distribution deal with Whole Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc.

On March 6, UNFI reported sales to “supernatural” stores, including Whole Foods Market, totaled $1.7 billion in its

fiscal second quarter that ended Jan. 27.

For the quarter, UNFI reported

a $15 million loss, or 25 cents per diluted share.

“We are proud to extend our longstanding partnership with Whole Foods Market to provide high-quality foods and other valuable items to consumers all across the country,” said David Matthews, president of national sales for UNFI. “We look forward to supporting Whole Foods Market and remain firmly committed to working together to serve the evolving needs of their consumers.”

The deal was set to expire in September 2027 prior to the extension.

"UNFI plays an important role in our supply chain as we continue to grow and serve more customers," said David Garraway, vice president of supply chain for Whole Foods Market. "We look forward to strengthening our longstanding partnership together."