PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. has extended its wholesale distribution relationship with Whole Foods Market until September 2027, the company announced Thursday.

A significant portion of Providence-based UNFI’s revenue comes through its distribution deal with Whole Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNFI and Whole Foods have worked closely together to consistently deliver ‘better for you’ foods to consumers throughout North America. This extension allows both companies to maintain focus on what is most important: continuing to meet the growing demand for healthy food at home as we navigate through the global pandemic,” said Steven L. Spinner, UNFI’s CEO and chairman. “We look forward to continuing to play a very important role in the rapidly evolving foodscape and supply chain while furthering our tradition of innovation, scale and efficiency.”

The deal was set to run through September 2025 prior to the extension.

- Advertisement -

“UNFI plays a key role in ensuring Whole Foods Market is able to meet the growing demand for high quality products across our network of stores and facilities,” said Bart Beilman, Whole Food Market’s senior vice president of supply chain and retail operations. “We’re pleased to continue our strong and longstanding partnership with UNFI.”