UNFI Foundation awards $1M in grant funding nationwide

PROVIDENCE – The UNFI Foundation, a grant distribution program operated by food wholesaler United Natural Foods Inc., announced Aug. 25 that it has awarded more than $1 million in funds this year to more than 40 nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada to help improve food systems in those communities of need.

UNFI says it is the third straight year that the company has committed more than $1 million to help create better food access, which UNFI calls a key pillar for its Better for All initiative.

Additionally, the seven-figure grant funding the UNFI Foundation distributed this year includes the $100,000 grant presented to Southside Community Land Trust. The grant is expected to be used for the land trust’s new farm-to-market center inside the organization’s new food hub at 404 Broad St. That grant is the inaugural award from the foundation’s Food Equity Project Grant program.

African Alliance of Rhode Island in Providence, Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Hope & Main in Warren also received funding from the UNFI Foundation this year, the company said. Applications for the 2023 grants will open in March, and information can be found on the foundation’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.