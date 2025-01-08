UNFI realigns commercial wholesale organization

Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

United Natural Foods Inc. is shaking up its commercial wholesale organization with the creation of two new divisions.

President of Wholesale Louis Martin will now be president of conventional grocery products and UNFI chief commercial officer. Chief Supply Chain Officer Mark Bushway will be president of natural, organic, specialty and fresh products and remain chief supply chain officer.

Each new division, the company said, will have focused sales teams aligned to the unique product and service needs of the 30,000 retail locations that UNFI serves. Both divisions will be supported by dedicated functional experts in merchandising, operations, procurement and supplier services.

“This realignment is another step in the execution of our plan to add value and improve efficiency and effectiveness for our customers and suppliers,” UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas said. “By empowering our commercial teams to provide a more customized product and service-centered experience, we intend to help our customers and suppliers differentiate, compete and grow profitably through a more responsive, efficient and effective operating model.”

The realignment is part of the company’s three-year plan launched in October 2024 that replaced the “Fuel the Future" strategy set in June 2022. The company said the new multiyear plan aims to

add value and improve efficiency and effectiveness for our customers and suppliers.

Both men, who will still report to Douglas, were given their previous roles as part of the company’s “Fuel the Future” strategy.

Martin served for 15 years in a variety of senior leadership positions with The Coca-Cola Co., including overseeing the global Walmart customer team before joining UNFI in 2022.

Bushway joined UNFI in Dec. 2003 after

serving as regional project manager for C&S Wholesale Grocers from 2000

.

He previously was UNFI’s chief supply chain officer beginning in Dec. 2021 and region president of the Atlantic region beginning in August 2018.

On Dec. 10, UNFI reported a loss of $21 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 that ended Nov. 2, or 35 cents per diluted share.

One year prior, the natural and organic food wholesale distributor reported a loss of $39 million, or 67 cents per diluted share.

United also posted increased revenue of $7.87 billion in the quarter, which beat Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $7.62 billion. A year ago, the company reported revenue of $7.55 billion.

The first quarter results came after UNFI filed a WARN notice on Nov. 21 that it was laying off 121 employees who report to its offices in

Lincoln

.

The layoffs are expected to happen during a two-week period starting Jan. 24, and during another two-week period starting June 20, according to the WARN notice.

Of the 121 employees, about 50 live and work in Rhode Island while the rest work remotely. All affected employees have been notified.

The layoffs mainly affect positions in accounts payable, billing and human resources.