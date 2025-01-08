UNFI realigns commercial wholesale organization

UNITED NATURAL FOODS Inc. is shaking up its commercial wholesale organization with the creation of two new divisions. 

EAST PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. is shaking up its commercial wholesale organization with the creation of two new divisions.  President of Wholesale Louis Martin will now be president of conventional grocery products and UNFI chief commercial officer. Chief Supply Chain Officer Mark Bushway will be president of natural, organic, specialty and fresh products

