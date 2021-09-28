UNFI reports $149M profit in FY21

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. earned a profit of $149 million for its fiscal year that ended July 31, or $2.48 per share, a turnaround from a $274 million loss one year prior, or a $5.10 loss per share, the company reported Tuesday.

Revenue for the year totaled $27 billion, an increase from $26.6 billion one year prior.

“After less than two months on the job, I have been impressed with the passion and commitment of our associates in helping our customers navigate today’s challenging operating environment,” said CEO J. Alexander “Sandy” Miller Douglas, who was appointed effective Aug. 9. “I see significant opportunity to accelerate the value we create with and for our customers as well as the opportunity to make our operations more effective and efficient, both leading to continued profitable growth within our estimated $140 billion addressable market.”

UNFI segment revenue in the 2021 fiscal year:

The company said it logged $12.1 billion in sales to chains, a 0.8% increase year over year

Sales to independent retailers totaled $6.6 billion, a 0.9% decline from one year prior.

Sales to “supernatural” retailers, including Whole Foods, totaled $5.1 billion, a 7% increase year over year

Retail sales totaled $2.4 billion, a rise of 2.8% year over year.

Sales classified as “other” totaled $2.3 billion, a decline of 1% from one year prior.

The company reported a profit of $43 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, or 69 cents per diluted share, a decline from $53 million one year prior, or 89 cents per diluted share.

Quarterly revenue totaled $6.7 billion, a 0.5% decline year over year.