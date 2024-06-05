UNFI reports $21M loss in Q3

Updated at 1:37 p.m.

By
-
UNITED NATURAL Foods Inc. reported a loss of $21 million in the company’s fiscal third quarter that ended April 27, or 34 cents per diluted share, a decrease from a profit of $7 million a year prior, or 12 cents per diluted share, the company said Wednesday. 

