PROVIDENCE – United Natural Food Inc. plans to lay off 20 more employees who report to its offices in Lincoln. The layoffs will not affect any Rhode Island residents. All 20 employees work remotely, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, sent to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training on

UNFI to lay off 20 more employees tied to Lincoln office

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Food Inc. plans to lay off 20 more employees who report to its offices in Lincoln.

The layoffs will not affect any Rhode Island residents. All 20 employees work remotely, according to a

Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, sent to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training on March 20. The layoffs are expected to happen during a two-week period starting May 23 and all employees have been notified.

UNFI plans to “cease operations” in Lincoln once the layoffs are complete, according to the WARN notice.

The layoffs come after UNFI told state officials in November 2024 it plans to lay off 121 employees at its Lincoln offices. Of those employees, about 50 live and work in Rhode Island while the rest work remotely.

The second round of layoffs mostly affects positions in accounts payable.

A spokesperson for UNFI did not immediately respond to PBN’s request for comment on Monday.

Charles Davis, company spokesperson, previously said the company is transferring part of the high volume and transactional billing, invoice and payroll tasks and contact centers to a third-party business services and technology services provider.

“We expect this change will allow us to serve our partners more efficiently and effectively over time,” Davis said.

Davis also said the company

plans to maintain its Providence headquarters and relocate to a new office downtown this summer.

UNFI has been operating a “shared services” center at 1 Albion Road in Lincoln since 2017, when it signed a lease to occupy the former facilities of the penmaker A.T. Cross. At the time, UNFI said it would hire up to 150 people at the Lincoln office and sought tax credits from the state.

R.I. Commerce Corp. agreed to award $1.9 million in Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits if the company met certain levels of job creation. It was not immediately clear how much in tax credits UNFI has been awarded.

Earlier this year, UNFI also announced it was shaking up its commercial wholesale organization with the creation of two new divisions.

President of Wholesale Louis Martin will now be president of conventional grocery products and chief commercial officer. Chief Supply Chain Officer Mark Bushway will be president of natural, organic, specialty and fresh products and remain chief supply chain officer.

Each new division, the company said, will have focused sales teams aligned to the unique product and service needs of the 30,000 retail locations that UNFI serves. Both divisions will be supported by dedicated functional experts in merchandising, operations, procurement and supplier services.

“This realignment is another step in the execution of our plan to add value and improve efficiency and effectiveness for our customers and suppliers,” CEO Sandy Douglas said.

Earlier this month, UNFI also beat Wall Street forecasts in its second quarter 2024 earnings. The company reported $8.1 billion in quarterly sales, which is up from the $7.96 billion expected by four analysts Zacks Investment Research surveyed.