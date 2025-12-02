UNFI’s Q1 loss narrows to $4M

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in the company’s first quarter of fiscal 2026 that ended Nov. 1, or 6 cents per diluted share. One year prior, the natural and organic food wholesale distributor reported a loss of $21 million, or 35 cents per diluted share. United also posted revenue of $7.84 billion

PROVIDENCE –

United Natural Foods Inc.

on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in the company's first quarter of fiscal 2026 that ended Nov. 1, or 6 cents per diluted share.

One year prior, the natural and organic food wholesale distributor reported a loss of $21 million, or 35 cents per diluted share.

United also posted revenue of $7.84 billion in the first quarter, a slight decrease from $7.87 billion a year ago.

“We started fiscal 2026 with another quarter of solid execution and continued progress in delivering more value to our customers and suppliers as we strengthen effectiveness and efficiency. Our network optimization is proceeding ahead of schedule, and the benefits of recent supply chain investments, coupled with process improvements, is enabling us to strengthen service levels and increase throughput,’ said company CEO Sandy Douglas. “As we move further into fiscal 2026, our focus remains on continuing to improve service levels while building tailored solutions and enhanced capabilities to help our customers and suppliers execute their unique growth strategies.”

UNFI revenue channels for the fiscal first quarter:

Natural segment sales totaled $7.8 billion, a 0.4% decrease year over year.

Conventional sales totaled $3.3 billion, an 11.7% decrease year over year.

Retail sales totaled $554 million, a 5.5% decrease year over year.

The company has yet to disclose who was responsible for the cyberattack on June 5 or how it has affected its bottom line.

UNFI

ended fiscal 2025 with a loss of $118 million.

On Sept. 11, UNFI announced plans to lay off two employees who report to its offices in

Lincoln

.

The two latest cuts were in addition to the 121 layoffs the company announced in November 2024 and 20 that were listed in March, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, sent to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training on Sept. 11.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $31.6 billion to $32 billion.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)