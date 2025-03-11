UNFI’s Q2 losses narrow to $3M

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. on Tuesday reported a $3 million loss in its fiscal second quarter, an improvement from the $15 million loss from a year ago. The per-diluted-share loss for the quarter ending Feb. 1 was 5 cents per diluted share, compared to the 25 cents loss per diluted share last year. Quarterly

